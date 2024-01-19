Realme has confirmed that its Realme 12 Pro series will launch in India on January 29. While it was earlier expected that Realme 12 Pro and Realme Pro+ models were earlier expected to debut on the launch date, a listing on the Flipkart website revealed the specifications and expected pricing for the upcoming device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme 12 Pro Max specifications: The Flipkart listing was spotted by 91mobiles which gave a glimpse at the details of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. The listing also revealed that Realme 12 Pro Max will be available in the “Submarine Blue" colour, feature a curved display and start with 8GB RAM variant.

Meanwhile, a leak from tipster Yogesh Brar revealed the key specifications and the pricing of the Realme 12 Pro Max variant. According to the X (formerly Twitter) post by Brar, Realme 12 Pro Max could start at a price of ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant while the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant could be priced at ₹35,999.

The leak further suggested that Realme 12 Pro Max may feature a 64MP OIS portrait camera and a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS camera sensor. Furthermore, the smartphone could feature the same Rolex-inspired luxury watch design that the Chinese smartphone maker has earlier teased.

While other display specifications of the Reame 12 Pro Max haven't yet been revealed, the leak suggests that the new smartphone could feature a Curved vision display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G specifications: The Reame 12 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and could be available in India in three storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. The smartphone could be available in two colour options: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige.

The Realme 12 Pro may feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor primary sensor with OIS, a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Realme 12 Pro+, on the other hand, could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and have two storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The smartphone is expected to be available in three colour variants: Explorer Red, Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is also likely to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom and 120x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.

