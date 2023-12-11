comScore
Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ likely to launch in India soon. Check expected specs, price, launch date and more

Realme 12 Pro has received the BIS certification in India, hinting at the possibility that the Chinese smartphone maker could soon launch the mid ranger series in India.

Realme 11 Pro 5G series comes powered by MediaTek processorPremium
Realme 11 Pro 5G series comes powered by MediaTek processor

Chinese smartphone maker Realme may be close to launching its mid-range Realme 12 series, if the BIS certification for the upcoming smartphones is anything to go by. Realme recently launched its flagship Realme GT 5 Pro series in China to give tough competition to smartphones like the OnePlus 12. 

Also Read | Realme GT 5 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launched. Check full specs, pricing and more

According to a GizmoChina report, the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ with model numbers RMX3842 and RMX3840 respectively received India's BIS certification on December 8. The Realme 12 Pro+ with the same model number was earlier seen on Indonesia’s SDPPI certification platform.

Realme 12 Pro expected features: 

Realme 12 Pro is expected to come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset based on a 4nm process, paired with an Adreno GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. 

The GizmoChina report notes that Realme 12 Pro could come with a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens with support for 2x optical zoom while the Realme 12 Pro + could come with a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B lens with support for 3x optical zoom. 

The Realme 12 series could feature a circular camera layout to the back with a dual camera setup, reported 91Mobiles. 

Realme 12 series: Expected pricing

The Realme 12 Pro with 12GB RAM/256GB storage is expected to be priced at RMB 2,099 or around 25,000 and is expected to launch in China in the first quarter of next year, reported 91Mobiles. Soon after the China launch, the Realme 12 series is expected to make its debut in the global market including India.

In terms of competition, the Realme 12 series could counter the Redmi Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro Plus 5G smartphones which will be launched in January next year.

 

Related Premium Stories
Published: 11 Dec 2023, 02:14 PM IST
