Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ likely to launch in India soon. Check expected specs, price, launch date and more
Realme 12 Pro has received the BIS certification in India, hinting at the possibility that the Chinese smartphone maker could soon launch the mid ranger series in India.
Chinese smartphone maker Realme may be close to launching its mid-range Realme 12 series, if the BIS certification for the upcoming smartphones is anything to go by. Realme recently launched its flagship Realme GT 5 Pro series in China to give tough competition to smartphones like the OnePlus 12.