The Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G are all set to launch in India on March 6, and are likely to bring more competition to the sub- ₹25,000 price segment. However, a new leak has hinted at the Realme 12 series ahead of tomorrow's launch event. Notably, Realme had also earlier opened the pre-booking for these smartphones, giving users a ton of benefits if they book these upcoming devices in advance.

Realme 12 series leaked Indian pricing:

According to a leak by tipster tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme 12 5G could be priced at ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The leak also suggested that the upcoming mid-range smartphone could be available Woodland Green and Twilight Purple colours in India.

Moreover, the leak suggested that Realme 12+ 5G could be priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The smartphone may be available in pioneer green and navigator beige color variants in India.

Realme 12+ expected specifications:

According to an earlier leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme 12+ 5G could feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from the already confirmed 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS, the smartphone is also expected to feature an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The Realme 12 Pro+ is likely to feature a 16MP selfie sensor on the front to cater to all the selfie and video calling needs.

The upcoming Realme smartphone could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Meanwhile, the Realme 12+ 5G could run on the latest Android 14 operating system via the company's own Realme UI skin.

Realme's teaser has already confirmed that the Realme 12+ 5G will feature a punch-hole-style notch at the top, but the tipster also noted that there will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the latest mid-ranger.

