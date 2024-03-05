Realme 12 5G, Realme 12 Plus 5G price leaked online ahead of March 6 India launch: Everything we know so far
Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G set to launch in India on March 6, adding competition in sub- ₹25,000 segment. Leaks reveal pricing and color options. Pre-booking offers available with benefits.
The Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G are all set to launch in India on March 6, and are likely to bring more competition to the sub- ₹25,000 price segment. However, a new leak has hinted at the Realme 12 series ahead of tomorrow's launch event. Notably, Realme had also earlier opened the pre-booking for these smartphones, giving users a ton of benefits if they book these upcoming devices in advance.