Realme is launching its Realme 12x 5G smartphone in India at a launch event today. The smartphone comes at a time when there has been an influx of Realme devices in the Indian market, including the Realme 12, Realme 12+ and Realme Narzo 70 Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the information shared by Realme, the 12x 5G will come with support for 45W SUPER VOOC fast charging, which will be able to take the 5,000 mAh in the phone from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. Realme has also confirmed that the 12x 5G will also come with support for reverse charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similar to the recently launched Narzo 70 Pro 5G, the Realme 12x 5G will also come with support for air gestures, meaning that users will be able to perform certain tasks without touching the smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that the 12x 5G will be powered by a 6nm chipset and feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Realme 12x 5G expected specifications: Notably, Realme 12x wa recently launched in China and the smartphone could be unveiled with similar specs in India. The Chinese Realme 12x boasts a 6.72 inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresha and 950 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with the Mali G57 GPU for all the graphics intensive tasks. The 12x runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on the latest Android 14 opearting system.

In terms of optics, the the mid-ranger comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary sensor. Moreover, the phone also features an 8MP front facing shooter for the all the selfie and video related requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme 12x pricing: Realme has already confirmed that the 12x will be priced below the ₹12,000 mark in the Indian market, meaning it would be priced below its predecessor. To recap, the Realme 11x was launced at a price of ₹14,999 for the 6 GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Realme 12x launch and live-streaming details: The latest Realme mid-ranger will be unveiled at a launch event today at 12 noon and the live-stream can also be watched on the company's official YouTube page. In order to cut down the hassle, we have also embedded a direct link to the launch event below.

