Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in India, the Realme 12x 5G, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and comes with support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Notably, Realme has launched a number of variants of the 12 and Narzo series in the past few months, including the Realme 12, Realme 12+, Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ and Realme Narzo 70 Pro.

Realme 12x 5G price in India:

Realme 12x is priced at ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹13,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant and ₹14,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB variant. Realme is also offering a ₹1,000 bank discount on the 4GB and 8GB RAM variants using SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards, bringing the effective price down to ₹10,999 and ₹13,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the 6GB variant will be eligible for a ₹1,000 bank offer and a ₹500 discount, taking the effective price to ₹13,999.

The smartphone will go on sale on Realme's website and Flipkart from April 2 at 6pm. Additionally, a special sale for the smartphone will start on April 5 at 12pm.

Realme 12x 5G specifications:

Realme 12x 5G features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 950 nits peak brightness. It also comes with Panda Glass protection on the front and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance, meaning the smartphone can withstand light rain and splashes from any direction, but not full submersion.

Realme's latest mid-ranger runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and is paired with a Mali G57 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks.

The 12x 5G runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. The company is also promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with this device. The Realme 12x 5G comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme 12x 5G comes with a dual camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter capable of capturing up to 80 degrees of field of view (FOV).

The Realme 12x 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery, which is touted to go from 0-50% in less than 30 minutes with the proprietary 45W SUPERVOOC charger included in the box. The smartphone comes with a watch-shaped camera module on the back as the Realme 12 and will be available in two colour variants: Twilight Purple and Woodland Green.

