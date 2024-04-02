Realme 12x 5G with Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 45W fast charging launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Realme launches Realme 12x 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Features 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display, 50MP dual camera setup, 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.
Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone in India, the Realme 12x 5G, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and comes with support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Notably, Realme has launched a number of variants of the 12 and Narzo series in the past few months, including the Realme 12, Realme 12+, Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ and Realme Narzo 70 Pro.