Realme has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone in the country, Realme 12x 5G, will launch in India on April 2 at 12 noon. The announcement comes shortly after the launch of Realme 12 series and Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G in India.

According to the information shared by Realme, the 12x 5G will come with support for 45W SUPER VOOC fast charging that will be capable of taking the 5,000 mAh inside the phone from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. Moreover, Realme has also confirmed that the 12x 5G will also come with support for reverse charging.

Similar to the recently launched Narzo 70 Pro 5G, the Realme 12x 5G will also come with support for Air Gestures, meaning that the users will get the ability to tackle certain tasks without touching the smartphone. The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that the 12x 5G will be powered by a 6nm chipset and feature a display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme 12x 5G expected specs:

Notably, prior to the India launch, Realme 12x 5G had made its debut in China last week given a preview at its likely specs and pricing for the Indian variant. The Chinese variat of the Realme 12x 5G boasts a 6.67 inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 625nits.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and is paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU. The 12x 5G comes with up to 12GB of RAM (support for 12GB of virtual RAM) and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme 12x 5G features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Moreover, the smartphone also boasts of a 8MP front facing shooter for handling selfie and video call related assignments.

Other features of the Realme 12x 5G include a side mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual 5G SIM support, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS.

