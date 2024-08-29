Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
Realme's new 13 5G series, including the Realme 13 5G and 13+ 5G, launches in India starting at ₹17,999. They feature 120Hz displays, MediaTek processors, and 5,000mAh batteries. Available from September 6.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup in India, the Realme 13 5G series. This new series includes two models—the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G—both of which share a similar design language.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message