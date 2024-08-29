Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup in India, the Realme 13 5G series. This new series includes two models—the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G—both of which share a similar design language.

Pricing

The Realme 13 5G series starts at ₹17,999. Specifically, the Realme 13 5G is available at ₹17,999 for the 8GB+128GB version and ₹19,999 for the 8GB+256GB option. Meanwhile, the Realme 13+ 5G is priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, ₹24,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, and ₹26,999 for the 12GB+256GB version.

Consumers can purchase these devices starting September 6 from Flipkart, Realme's official online store, and various offline retail outlets. In addition, Realme is offering enticing discounts, including a cashback of ₹1,500, for those who pre-book the devices.

Specifications

The Realme 13 5G comes equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. On the rear, the device features a circular camera module housing a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, it sports a 16MP front camera positioned in a notch at the top of the display.

Under the hood, the Realme 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and runs on Realme UI based on Android 14. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is available in two colours, Dark Purple and Speed Green, and offers up to 18GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

The Realme 13+ 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, also featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. While its design mirrors that of the base variant, including a circular camera module and a marble-like texture on the lower half of the back panel, it introduces a new colour option called Victory Gold in addition to Dark Purple and Speed Green. The device carries a similar camera setup as the Realme 13 5G, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 16MP front camera located in a punch-hole cutout.

This model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and operates on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery but offers faster 80W charging. The Realme 13+ 5G is equipped with up to 26GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, making it a powerful contender in its segment.

