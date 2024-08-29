Hello User
Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Livemint

Realme's new 13 5G series, including the Realme 13 5G and 13+ 5G, launches in India starting at 17,999. They feature 120Hz displays, MediaTek processors, and 5,000mAh batteries. Available from September 6.

Realme's new number series includes two models—the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G—both of which share a similar design language.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup in India, the Realme 13 5G series. This new series includes two models—the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G—both of which share a similar design language.

PricingThe Realme 13 5G series starts at 17,999. Specifically, the Realme 13 5G is available at 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB version and 19,999 for the 8GB+256GB option. Meanwhile, the Realme 13+ 5G is priced at 22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, 24,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, and 26,999 for the 12GB+256GB version.

Consumers can purchase these devices starting September 6 from Flipkart, Realme's official online store, and various offline retail outlets. In addition, Realme is offering enticing discounts, including a cashback of 1,500, for those who pre-book the devices.

SpecificationsThe Realme 13 5G comes equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. On the rear, the device features a circular camera module housing a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, it sports a 16MP front camera positioned in a notch at the top of the display.

Under the hood, the Realme 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and runs on Realme UI based on Android 14. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is available in two colours, Dark Purple and Speed Green, and offers up to 18GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

The Realme 13+ 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, also featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. While its design mirrors that of the base variant, including a circular camera module and a marble-like texture on the lower half of the back panel, it introduces a new colour option called Victory Gold in addition to Dark Purple and Speed Green. The device carries a similar camera setup as the Realme 13 5G, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 16MP front camera located in a punch-hole cutout.

This model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and operates on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery but offers faster 80W charging. The Realme 13+ 5G is equipped with up to 26GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, making it a powerful contender in its segment.

