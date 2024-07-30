Realme 13 Pro 5G, Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G launched in India: Know price, specs and more
Realme has launched the 13 Pro 5G and 13 Pro Plus 5G in India, featuring Monet-inspired designs and advanced AI camera tech. The 13 Pro 5G is priced from Rs. 23,999, and the 13 Pro Plus 5G from Rs. 29,999 (both inlcuding offers). Sales begin August 6.
Realme has officially introduced its latest smartphones, the Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G, in the Indian market today. Both models feature a unique design inspired by Monet and come with significant camera upgrades, emphasizing AI capabilities through the new HYPERIMAGE+ architecture. This innovation aims to enhance the photographic experience by utilizing artificial intelligence to capture superior images.