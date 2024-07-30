Realme has officially introduced its latest smartphones, the Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G, in the Indian market today. Both models feature a unique design inspired by Monet and come with significant camera upgrades, emphasizing AI capabilities through the new HYPERIMAGE+ architecture. This innovation aims to enhance the photographic experience by utilizing artificial intelligence to capture superior images. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing and Availability The Realme 13 Pro 5G comes in three attractive colors, which are Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is available in Monet Purple and Monet Gold. Both models will be available for purchase starting August 6 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other retail stores.

The Realme 13 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 26,999, but it can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. In contrast, the Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is initially priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version, with a reduced price of Rs. 29,999.

Specifications and Features Both smartphones boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. They are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset, complemented by a 9-layer 3D VC Cooling System to ensure smooth performance, especially during intensive gaming sessions.

Camera Capabilities The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is equipped with a triple camera setup, branded as the "Ultra Clear Camera with AI." This includes a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro 5G comes with a dual-camera system, consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Both models are equipped with advanced AI features such as AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, AI Ultra Clarity, and AI Group Photo to improve the photography experience.

Battery and Charging The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is powered by a 5200mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The Realme 13 Pro 5G is equipped with a 5200mAh battery that supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

With these new additions, Realme continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, focusing on camera and performance, while offering a stylish design.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

