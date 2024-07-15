Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+ launching in India on July 30: Display, chipset, camera details and all we know so far
Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ set to launch in India on July 30 with AI features like group photo enhancement and smart removal. Realme 13 Pro+ likely to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and available in 4 storage variants.
Realme has confirmed that its latest additions to the mid-range series, the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+, will launch in India on July 30. The two smartphones will be the successor to the Realme 12 Pro series, which was launched earlier this year.