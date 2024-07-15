Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ set to launch in India on July 30 with AI features like group photo enhancement and smart removal. Realme 13 Pro+ likely to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and available in 4 storage variants.

Realme has confirmed that its latest additions to the mid-range series, the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+, will launch in India on July 30. The two smartphones will be the successor to the Realme 12 Pro series, which was launched earlier this year.

Realme 13 Pro expected specifications: Realme has confirmed that the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ will have the HYPERIMAGE+ photography architecture. In terms of optics, the Realme 13 Pro+ will have a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP Sony LYT 701 sensor with OIS and a 50MP Sony LYT 600 sensor with 3x optical zoom. Both the devices will also come with TÜV Rheinland High Resolution Camera Certification.

Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro will be available in Monet Gold and Monet Purple colourways for the glass back panel and the Emerald Green colour variant for the vegan leather option.

Like the recent Oppo and Realme devices, the 13 Pro+ and 13 Pro are confirmed to come with a ton of AI features AI group photo enhancement, AI smart removal, AI ultra clarity and more.

An earlier leak by tipster DigitalChatStation on Weibo suggested that the Realme 13 Pro+ is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. In contrast, the Realme 12 Pro+ featured a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset underneath. Moreover, the 13 Pro+ is likely to be available in four storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/512GB storage.

Meanwhile, Realme 13 Pro was recently spotted on a Geekbench listing that suggested the mid-range smartphone will come with an RMX3990 and be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. It could feature an Adreno 710 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks.



