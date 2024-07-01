Realme 13 Pro series confirmed to launch in India: Everything we know so far

Realme has confirmed that its Realme 13 series with many 'groundbreaking AI features' will make its debut in India soon. However, Realme hasn't revealed many details about its upcoming smartphones, apart from claiming that the Realme 13 series will be the 'first professional AI camera phone'. If Realme continues the tradition of the Realme 12 series, the latest Pro series should come in 2 variants: Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro.

Also Read | Realme GT 6 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 chipset: Check price, specifications and more

Realme 13 Pro+ specifications:

As per a recent report by 91Mobiles citing tipster DigitalChatStation, Realme 13 Pro+ Indian variant is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. In contrast, the Realme 12 Pro+ featured a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset underneath. The 13 Pro+ is likely to be available in 4 storage variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage.

Also Read | Best camera phones to buy under ₹20,000 in June 2024: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Poco X6, Realme P1 and more

In recent years, Realme's number series has focused on delivering a great camera experience on a budget. The Realme 12 Pro, for instance, was perhaps the only phone in the sub ₹30,000 price range to offer a telephoto lens, and the tradition of telephoto lenses is likely to continue with the Realme 13 Pro and Pro+.

The 13 Pro+ could be the first smartphone to feature a Sony IMX882 3x periscope sensor. Notably, this could be the same sensor that we see in many upcoming Oppo and OnePlus flagships. The other two camera sensors are expected to be similar to the Realme 12 Pro+.

On the design front, we are likely to see a punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter and a familiar watch-like camera module on the back for the rear camera setup.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!