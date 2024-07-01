Realme 13 Pro series confirmed to launch in India: Everything we know so far
Realme has confirmed that its latest Realme 13 Pro series with ‘groundbreaking AI features' make its debut in India soon.
Realme has confirmed that its Realme 13 series with many 'groundbreaking AI features' will make its debut in India soon. However, Realme hasn't revealed many details about its upcoming smartphones, apart from claiming that the Realme 13 series will be the 'first professional AI camera phone'. If Realme continues the tradition of the Realme 12 series, the latest Pro series should come in 2 variants: Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro.