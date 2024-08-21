Realme has confirmed that its budget-focused Realme 13 series will make its debut in India on August 29 at 12pm. Apart from the launch date, Realme has also confirmed the chipset to be used in these devices, while remaining tight-lipped on other details. Much like its predecessor, Realme could introduce two smartphones in the range, including a standard variant and a plus variant.

Realme 13 series: All we know

The Realme 13 series is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek 7300 Energy processor, which is the same chipset found in the Oppo Reno 12 Pro launched last month. The processor is said to deliver a 30 per cent increase in energy efficiency over its predecessor and attain a score of over 7,50,000 on Antutu.

The teaser image shows that the Realme 13 and Realme 13+ will feature a circular camera module that could accommodate a triple camera setup and flash. Meanwhile, it seems that the phone will have a boxy build and the back could be made of plastic instead of vegan leather on its more expensive siblings.

Realme 13 Pro specifications:

While more details about the Realme 13 series are still to come, the company had launched the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ at an event in India earlier this month. Both smartphones feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. They are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset and are complemented by a 9-layer 3D VC cooling system to ensure smooth performance.

The Realme 13 Pro Plus comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Realme 13 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

