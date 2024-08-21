Realme 13 series India launch date confirmed: Design, processor and all we know so far
Realme's budget focused Realme 13 series will debut in India on August 29, featuring MediaTek 7300 Energy processors and possibly two variants: a standard and a Plus model. Teasers show a circular camera module and a boxy build.
Realme has confirmed that its budget-focused Realme 13 series will make its debut in India on August 29 at 12pm. Apart from the launch date, Realme has also confirmed the chipset to be used in these devices, while remaining tight-lipped on other details. Much like its predecessor, Realme could introduce two smartphones in the range, including a standard variant and a plus variant.