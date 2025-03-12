Realme has officially teased its upcoming number series, confirming the global launch of the Realme 14 5G lineup. The teaser image shared by Realme offers a glimpse of the device’s design, sparking speculation about its features and potential models.

Realme 14 5G series design and features A recent post from the official Realme Global handle on X refers to the new lineup as a ‘series’, suggesting that multiple models could be unveiled at launch. The teaser poster showcases the ‘Mecha Design’ in a striking silver colour, with a prominent rectangular camera module housing dual sensors, an LED flash, and an additional cutout. An engraving within the module hints the presence of a 50MP AI camera.

On the right-hand side of the device, the volume rocker and power button are positioned, with the latter featuring an eye-catching orange accent. The Realme 14 5G series’ design bears a close resemblance to the Realme Neo 7x, which launched in China last month, and the upcoming Realme P3 5G, aside from the additional cutout in the camera module, reported 91Mobiles.

Expected specifications As per the publication, the Realme 14 5G recently secured TDRA certification, confirming its model number RMX5070. This same model number has also been associated with the Realme P3 in a previous exclusive report, as well as the Realme Neo 7x.