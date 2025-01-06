Realme will launch the Realme 14 Pro in India on January 16. The series will feature four color options: Pearl White, Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple, and Jaipur Pink, with the last two being exclusive to India.

Realme has confirmed that its Realme 14 Pro series will make its debut in India on January 16. While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal more details about the smartphones coming to India, reports suggest that the brand is planning to launch two new devices: Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+.

The Realme 14 Pro series will be available in four colour variants - Pearl White, Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink (the latter two being exclusive to India).

The Pearl White variant of the Realme 14 Pro series will come with a colour-changing technology that allows the phone to change colours when immersed in water below 16 degrees Celsius.

Realme 14 Pro specifications: Realme 14 Pro series is confirmed to feature a Quad Curved display with 1.5K resolution, 3840Hz PWM dimming and slim bezels at just 1.6mm. The new smartphones are also said to offer the world's first triple flash with the cameras.

The Oppo sub-brand has previously confirmed that the Realme 14 Pro series will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

Leaks suggest that the vanilla Realme 14 Pro variant will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC, while the relatively premium Pro+ will feature the Snapdragon chipset. Both phones are said to come with a 6,000mAh battery and feature IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

The new smartphones will be available for purchase on Realme's own website and Flipkart.