Realme has officially introduced the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G in India, expanding its smartphone lineup. The handset joins the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G models, which were unveiled earlier this year in January.

Pricing and Availability The Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the higher-end 256GB model is available for ₹23,999. Consumers can choose between two striking colour options – Glass Gold and Glass Purple. The smartphone is available for purchase via Flipkart and the official Realme India e-store.

Specifications and Features The device features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports 2,160Hz PWM dimming for reduced eye strain and achieves a local peak brightness of 2,000 nits. For durability, the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

At the core of the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G lies the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with a 1/1.95-inch sensor size, f/1.88 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS) for sharper images. Complementing the main sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, users will find a 32MP, ideal for video calls. The device also features AI-driven imaging tools, including Ultra Clarity, Smart Removal, and Best Face.

Powering the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G is a 5,200mAh battery, which supports 45W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port.