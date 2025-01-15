Realme will launch its mid-range Realm 14 Pro series and Buds wireless 5 earphones in India on January 16. The event begins at noon and will be live-streamed on YouTube. Specs include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 6.83-inch AMOLED display, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme is all set to launch its mid-range Realm 14 Pro series in India at an event on Thursday 16th January. During the event, the company will launch its Buds 5 wireless earphones.

When and where to watch Realme 14 Pro series launch? Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ will be launched in India at 12 noon tomorrow. The event will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. In order to ease the process, we have embedded a direct streaming link below.

Realme 14 Pro series specifications (expected): Realme 14 Pro+ series has already launched in China, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming smartphones.

Realme 14 Pro features a 6.83 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3840Hz PWM dimming.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and features up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is likely to run on Android 15 based on realme UI 6.0.

For optics, the phone features a triple camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens with 6x in sensor zoom. There is a 32MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP66, IP68 and IP69 water resistance ratings, meaning it will be able to handle being submerged in water up to 1.5 metres for around 30 minutes and water jets in any direction.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W of SuperVOOC fast charging.

Meanwhile, more details about the Realme 14 Pro are still to come, and we'll have to wait until the official unveiling tomorrow to get some much-needed clarity.

Realme 14 Pro+ price (expected): Realme 14 Pro+ is priced at 2,599 yuan for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model and 2,799 yuan for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant which translates to around ₹30,000 and ₹33,000 respectively.