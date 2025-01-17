Realme recently launched its mid-range Realme 14 Pro+ smartphone in India, adding to the competition in the sub- ₹30,000 price point. The phone now takes on the likes of Vivo's T3 Ultra and Redmi's Note 14 Pro+ in India. But which of these 3 devices is the best phone to consider with a budget of around ₹30,000? Let's take a deep dive in this article. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme 14 Pro+ specifications: Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It boasts a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,272x2,800 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, ensuring durability.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Accompanying it are an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope camera capable of 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom. For selfies, the handset features a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Realme 14 Pro+ packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is IP66, IP68, and IP69 certified, providing dust and water resistance. Weighing 196 grams and measuring 163.51×77.34×7.99mm, it features connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ specifications: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the back.

Under the hood, the Note 14 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and supports 8/12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256/512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and 50MP 2.5x portrait telephoto lens. On the front, there is 20MP shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The phone is packed with a massive 6,200mAh battery, which can be fast charged via the bundled 90W adapter. Note 14 Pro+ run on HyperOS based on Android 14 with suppport for many AI features like AI Smart Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Image Expansion and more. Xiaomi has promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device. It also features an IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260). The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is capable of rendering up to 1.07 billion colours. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14.

Under the hood, the Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo claims the device has achieved an impressive Antutu benchmark score exceeding 1.6 million. It packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Vivo T3 Ultra sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50MP front-facing camera. It also includes Vivo's signature ‘Aura Ring Light’ for enhanced photography under low lighting conditions.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ vs Realme 14 Pro+ vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Price comparison Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Vivo T3 Ultra now starts at a price of ₹29,999 in India.