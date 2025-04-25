Realme 14T launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor: Price, features, battery and more

Realme launched the 14T 5G in India, featuring a dual-camera setup, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. Priced from 17,999, it offers a 6,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and IP ratings for water resistance.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated25 Apr 2025, 02:57 PM IST
Realme has introduced its latest budget 5G offering in India, the Realme 14T 5G. It boasts a dual-camera setup and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Notably, the smartphone rivals Oppo K13 5G in the same price segment.
Realme has introduced its latest budget 5G offering in India, the Realme 14T 5G. It boasts a dual-camera setup and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Notably, the smartphone rivals Oppo K13 5G in the same price segment.(Realme)

Realme has introduced its latest budget 5G offering in India, the Realme 14T 5G. It boasts a dual-camera setup and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Notably, the smartphone rivals Oppo K13 5G in the same price segment.

Realme 14T: Pricing in India

The Realme 14T 5G is priced from 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the higher-end 8GB + 256GB model is available for 19,999. Buyers can choose from three colourways — Lightning Purple, Obsidian Black, and Surf Green. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as Realme’s official Indian website.

Realme 14T: Specifications and features

Among the phone’s key highlights is its 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits. The panel also features a 92.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and TÜV Rheinland certification aimed at reducing eye strain, particularly in low-light conditions.

Also Read | Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G launched in India: Price, specs and more
Also Read | Realme 14 5G series confirmed to debut soon: What all to expect

At its core, the Realme 14T 5G is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, manufactured using a 6nm architecture. It comes equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers internal storage options of either 128GB or 256GB. The smartphone operates on Realme UI 6, built on the foundation of Android 15.

Photography enthusiasts will find a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture at the rear, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera features a 16MP sensor, suitable for selfies and video calls. The handset also supports features such as Live Photo and AI-enhanced imaging capabilities.

Battery life is another strong suit for the Realme 14T 5G, thanks to its sizeable 6,000mAh cell. It supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB Type-C. Despite housing a large battery, the phone maintains a slim profile at 7.97mm and weighs 196 grams.

The device is built to endure tough conditions, carrying IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. It supports 5G and 4G LTE networks, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and comes with a USB-Type-C port.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRealme 14T launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor: Price, features, battery and more
MoreLess
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.