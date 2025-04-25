Realme 14T launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor: Price, features, battery and more

Realme has introduced its latest budget 5G offering in India, the Realme 14T 5G. It boasts a dual-camera setup and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Notably, the smartphone rivals Oppo K13 5G in the same price segment.

Realme 14T: Pricing in India The Realme 14T 5G is priced from ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the higher-end 8GB + 256GB model is available for ₹19,999. Buyers can choose from three colourways — Lightning Purple, Obsidian Black, and Surf Green. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart as well as Realme’s official Indian website.

Realme 14T: Specifications and features Among the phone’s key highlights is its 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2,100 nits. The panel also features a 92.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and TÜV Rheinland certification aimed at reducing eye strain, particularly in low-light conditions.

At its core, the Realme 14T 5G is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, manufactured using a 6nm architecture. It comes equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers internal storage options of either 128GB or 256GB. The smartphone operates on Realme UI 6, built on the foundation of Android 15.

Photography enthusiasts will find a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture at the rear, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera features a 16MP sensor, suitable for selfies and video calls. The handset also supports features such as Live Photo and AI-enhanced imaging capabilities.

Battery life is another strong suit for the Realme 14T 5G, thanks to its sizeable 6,000mAh cell. It supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB Type-C. Despite housing a large battery, the phone maintains a slim profile at 7.97mm and weighs 196 grams.