Realme is all geared up to launch its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 14x 5G, in India on 18 December. With a hinted price tag of under ₹15,000, it is widely speculated to start at ₹14,999, positioning itself as one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in its segment.

Availability The Realme 14x 5G will be available for purchase starting 18 December at 12 PM IST via the e-commerce giant Flipkart. Customers can choose from three attractive colour options: Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red.

Key Features and Specifications Under the hood, the Realme 14x 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, likely to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, users can take advantage of up to 10GB of virtual RAM, enhancing the device’s multitasking capabilities.

As per several media reports, the smartphone could boast a Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the device is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor. While specifics about the secondary sensor remain under wraps, the phone promises solid imaging performance.

A standout feature of the Realme 14x 5G is its massive 6,000mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. This ensures users can power up quickly and enjoy extended usage without interruption. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, offering the latest software enhancements and user-friendly features.