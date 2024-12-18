Realme India has introduced the Realme 14x, the first model in the 14-series. It boasts an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.



Realme India has launched its latest smartphone, the Realme 14x, marking the debut of the 14-series in the country. The device features an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance and houses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

Pricing in India The Realme 14x, with a base model priced at ₹14,999, is currently available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme’s official website. Customers using select bank cards can avail of a ₹1,000 instant discount. The device is offered in three striking colour options: Crystal Black, golden glow, and Jewel Red.

The Realme 14x sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1604x720 pixels, a peak brightness of 625 nits, and an 89.97 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Realme 14x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device is available in two variants—6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB—with support for up to 10GB of virtual RAM and expandable storage via a microSD card.

The handset runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14. The company has announced two major Android updates. For photography, the Realme 14x is equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

A significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Realme 14x packs a large 6,000mAh battery, compared to the 5,000mAh cell in the 12x. It also supports 45W fast charging.

It also features an IP69 rating for resistance against water and dust. In terms ofconnectivity, it offers 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The device also features a 200 per cent ultra-volume mode for clearer audio output.