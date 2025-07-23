Realme 15 and 15 Pro 5G to launch tomorrow in India: Expected price and how to watch livestream

Realme is preparing to launch its latest smartphone lineup in India, with the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G scheduled to launch on 24 July at 7 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on Realme’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram platforms.

The upcoming Realme 15 series is expected to deliver notable hardware updates, focusing on performance, AI capabilities, and durability enhancements.

Realme 15: Specifications and Features (Expected) The Realme 15 is anticipated to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering a 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. Peak brightness could reach up to 6,500 nits. The device is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor, paired with a sizeable 7,000 mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging.

Camera specifications suggest a triple-lens setup at the rear, with a 50MP main sensor equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front-facing camera. The handset is expected to measure around 7.66mm in thickness and carry IP68/IP69 ratings, indicating high resistance to dust and water.

The Realme 15 may be offered in three colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, and Velvet Green.

Realme 15 Pro: Specifications and Features (Expected) The Pro model will reportedly share the same display and battery specifications as the standard variant but will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The rear camera configuration could include dual 50MP sensors with OIS, alongside a 50MP selfie camera.

Slightly thicker at 7.69mm, the Realme 15 Pro is also expected to come with IP68/IP69 certification. In terms of colour variants, the Pro version may be available in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and a new Silk Purple finish, replacing the pink option seen on the standard model.

Pricing and Availability The Realme 15 is expected to be priced below ₹20,000, while the Realme 15 Pro could be introduced at approximately ₹35,000. Both smartphones are expected to be sold via Flipkart, Realme’s official online store, and offline retail outlets across India.