Realme 15 and 15 Pro 5G to launch tomorrow in India: Expected price and how to watch livestream

Realme is set to launch the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G on 24 July at 7 PM IST. The devices could feature significant hardware upgrades, including powerful processors, advanced camera setups, and high durability ratings.

Govind Choudhary
Updated23 Jul 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Realme is preparing to launch its latest smartphone lineup in India, with the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G scheduled to launch on 24 July at 7 PM IST.
Realme is preparing to launch its latest smartphone lineup in India, with the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G scheduled to launch on 24 July at 7 PM IST. (Realme)

Realme is preparing to launch its latest smartphone lineup in India, with the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G scheduled to launch on 24 July at 7 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on Realme’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram platforms.

The upcoming Realme 15 series is expected to deliver notable hardware updates, focusing on performance, AI capabilities, and durability enhancements.

You may be interested in

Realme 15 5G

Realme 15 5G

  • Check8 GB (Physical) + 8 GB (Virtual RAM)
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.74-inch Display Size

₹19999

Check Details

Discount

24% OFF

Samsung Galaxy M36

Samsung Galaxy M36

  • CheckOrange Haze
  • Check6 GB / 8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹17499

₹22999

Get This

Discount

18% OFF

OPPO A5 Pro

OPPO A5 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹17998

₹21999

Get This

Discount

17% OFF

OPPO F29

OPPO F29

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹23998

₹28999

Get This

Realme Narzo 80 Pro

Realme Narzo 80 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.72 inches Display Size

₹19999

Check Details

Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G

  • CheckFlowing Silver
  • Check8 GB or 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB/256 GB/512 GB Storage

₹34999

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹31999

₹34999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Oppo Reno 14 5G

Oppo Reno 14 5G

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.59 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹37999

₹42999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Realme GT7

Realme GT7

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB /512 GB Storage
  • Check6.78 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹39998

₹45999

Get This

Vivo V40

Vivo V40

  • CheckGanges Blue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹34999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Realme 15: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Realme 15 is anticipated to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering a 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. Peak brightness could reach up to 6,500 nits. The device is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ processor, paired with a sizeable 7,000 mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging.

Camera specifications suggest a triple-lens setup at the rear, with a 50MP main sensor equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front-facing camera. The handset is expected to measure around 7.66mm in thickness and carry IP68/IP69 ratings, indicating high resistance to dust and water.

The Realme 15 may be offered in three colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, and Velvet Green.

Realme 15 Pro: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Pro model will reportedly share the same display and battery specifications as the standard variant but will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The rear camera configuration could include dual 50MP sensors with OIS, alongside a 50MP selfie camera.

Also Read | Realme 15 series launching on 24 July: Key specs revealed ahead of debut

Slightly thicker at 7.69mm, the Realme 15 Pro is also expected to come with IP68/IP69 certification. In terms of colour variants, the Pro version may be available in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and a new Silk Purple finish, replacing the pink option seen on the standard model.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme 15 is expected to be priced below 20,000, while the Realme 15 Pro could be introduced at approximately 35,000. Both smartphones are expected to be sold via Flipkart, Realme’s official online store, and offline retail outlets across India.

More details, including exact pricing and availability, will be revealed during the launch event.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRealme 15 and 15 Pro 5G to launch tomorrow in India: Expected price and how to watch livestream
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.