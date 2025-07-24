Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs and more

Realme has launched its much-awaited number series devices, the realme 15 Pro 5G and realme 15 5G, in India, along with a new audio offering, the realme Buds T200. Touted as the ‘AI Party Phone’, the realme 15 Series will go on sale from 30 July 2025, while the Buds T200 will be available from 1 August 2025.

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G and Realme Buds T200: Pricing in India Speaking of the pricing, the realme 15 Pro 5G starts at ₹31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, 8GB RAM + 256GB variant for ₹33,999, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for ₹35,999 and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant for ₹38,999.

Meanwhile, the realme 15 5G begins at ₹25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for ₹27,999 and the top variant (12GB + 256GB) priced at ₹30,999. The realme Buds T200 carry a listed price of ₹1,999 but can be purchased for ₹1,699 with a bank offer.

The devices will be available via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retail stores starting later this month.

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G: Features and specifications The realme 15 Pro 5G features a 4D Curve+ display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It achieves peak brightness of up to 6500 nits and has a 1.48mm narrow bezel for immersive viewing. The phone also comes with IP69+ certification for dust and water resistance, backed by Corning Gorilla Glass. The 15 5G is even slimmer than its Pro counterpart, with the Flowing Silver variant measuring just 7.69mm in thickness.

In terms of optics, the realme 15 Pro 5G comes equipped with a triple-camera system, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS and a large 1/1.56” sensor for better low-light photography. This is supported by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP front-facing camera. The phone supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second.

While the realme 15 5G, on the other hand, features a dual 50MP camera setup, one on the rear with Sony’s IMX882 sensor and one front-facing, both supporting 4K video recording. Both models also introduce support for 2K “live photos,” which can be shared on social platforms, unlike standard 1080p live images.

Among the key AI features introduced with the 15 Series is the AI Edit Genie. This on-device tool allows users to edit images using voice commands. It can add or remove elements from a photo, change the background, alter the season, and enhance beauty settings, all without manual input. The AI Inspiration function offers one-tap intelligent editing by automatically enhancing images for brightness, grain, exposure, and skin tone. Complementing this are additional tools such as AI MagicGlow 2.0, AI Landscape, AI Glare Remover, and AI Snap Mode.

The AI Party Mode is another highlight, designed to enhance low-light portraits and candid shots at events or gatherings. This mode includes thematic watermarks, stylised frames, and an exclusive user interface that aims to create a celebratory aesthetic in images.

Performance-wise, the realme 15 Pro 5G runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, making its debut in India, built on a 4nm architecture and offering 15 per cent improved CPU performance. It supports 120FPS in Free Fire and 90FPS in Battlegrounds Mobile India, thanks to underlying AI-based game optimisations. The realme 15 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset, which also features a 4nm process.

Both models are supported by 7000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging and a 7000mm² vapour chamber cooling system.