Realme 15 Pro 5G set to launch in India on 24 July with 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz display

Realme will launch the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G in India on July 24. The Pro model features a 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, 144Hz display, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with enhanced gaming features and AI photo editing tools.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Published14 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Tech giant Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 15 Pro 5G in India on 24 July, alongside the standard Realme 15 5G model.
Tech giant Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 15 Pro 5G in India on 24 July, alongside the standard Realme 15 5G model.(Realme)

Tech giant Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 15 Pro 5G in India on 24 July, alongside the standard Realme 15 5G model. The new smartphones will be successors to the Realme 14 Pro 5G series, which debuted earlier this year in January.

Ahead of the launch, a dedicated microsite on e-commerce firm Flipkart has revealed several key features of the Realme 15 Pro 5G. According to the listing, the handset will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and support 80W wired fast charging. The device will also be relatively slim, measuring 7.69mm in thickness.

You may be interested in

Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G

  • CheckFlowing Silver
  • Check8 GB or 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB/256 GB/512 GB Storage

₹34999

Check Details

Discount

12% OFF

Oppo Reno 14 5G

Oppo Reno 14 5G

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.59 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹37999

₹42999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Realme GT7

Realme GT7

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB /512 GB Storage
  • Check6.78 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹39998

₹45999

Get This

Realme 15 5G

Realme 15 5G

  • Check8 GB (Physical) + 8 GB (Virtual RAM)
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.74-inch Display Size

₹19999

Check Details

Discount

18% OFF

OPPO A5 Pro

OPPO A5 Pro

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹17999

₹21999

Get This

Discount

17% OFF

OPPO F29

OPPO F29

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹23998

₹28999

Get This

Realme 15 Pro Plus

Realme 15 Pro Plus

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7-inch Display Size

₹28999

Check Details

Discount

17% OFF

Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo Y400 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹24998

₹29999

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size
  • CheckAMOLED
Amazon

₹30999

₹35999

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Realme 14 Pro

Realme 14 Pro

  • CheckPearl White
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹23979

₹27999

Get This

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G

  • Check8GB / 12GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size

₹26999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

In terms of display, the Realme 15 Pro 5G will offer a 4D curved screen with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout. The panel is set to support a 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of peak brightness, a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, and a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Corning Gorilla Glass protection and IP69-rated dust and water resistance have also been confirmed.

Also Read | Realme 15 series set to launch in India on July 24 with bold design, AI features

It is noteworthy that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and is claimed to support stable 120fps gaming. Realme has also confirmed the inclusion of its GT Boost 3.0 and Gaming Coach 2.0 features, both of which are aimed at improving gaming performance.

Both models in the Realme 15 series are expected to come with AI-backed photo editing features, including AI Edit Genie and AI Party. These tools are likely to focus on automated enhancements and user-generated edits.

The company has also announced that the upcoming smartphones will be available in four colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green. The handsets will be sold via Flipkart and the Realme India website.

Details about the camera specifications have not yet been disclosed but are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRealme 15 Pro 5G set to launch in India on 24 July with 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz display
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.