Realme 15 Pro 5G set to launch in India on 24 July with 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz display

Tech giant Realme has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 15 Pro 5G in India on 24 July, alongside the standard Realme 15 5G model. The new smartphones will be successors to the Realme 14 Pro 5G series, which debuted earlier this year in January.

Ahead of the launch, a dedicated microsite on e-commerce firm Flipkart has revealed several key features of the Realme 15 Pro 5G. According to the listing, the handset will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and support 80W wired fast charging. The device will also be relatively slim, measuring 7.69mm in thickness.

In terms of display, the Realme 15 Pro 5G will offer a 4D curved screen with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout. The panel is set to support a 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of peak brightness, a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, and a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Corning Gorilla Glass protection and IP69-rated dust and water resistance have also been confirmed.

It is noteworthy that the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and is claimed to support stable 120fps gaming. Realme has also confirmed the inclusion of its GT Boost 3.0 and Gaming Coach 2.0 features, both of which are aimed at improving gaming performance.

Both models in the Realme 15 series are expected to come with AI-backed photo editing features, including AI Edit Genie and AI Party. These tools are likely to focus on automated enhancements and user-generated edits.

The company has also announced that the upcoming smartphones will be available in four colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green. The handsets will be sold via Flipkart and the Realme India website.