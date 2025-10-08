Subscribe

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Realme has introduced the mid-range Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition, priced at 44,999. It features the same specs as the regular model but includes a unique design and additional camera filters. Buyers can purchase it via Flipkart and Realme's official site.

Aman Gupta
Updated8 Oct 2025, 06:29 PM IST
Realme has launched the Game Of Thrones edition Realme 15 Pro in India

Realme has launched its mid-range Realme 15 Pro smartphone with a new Game of Thrones edition. While the phone features the same specifications as the normal variant, it comes with a new design on the back, a couple of filters in the camera app, and a much higher price tag.

​Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition pricing:

​The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition is priced at 44,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. The company is also offering a 3,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price of the device to 41,999.

​In contrast, the same variant of the Realme 15 Pro (normal edition) was launched at 38,999 in July.

​Prospective buyers can get their hands on the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition by heading over to Flipkart, Realme's own website, and retail outlets.

​Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition specifications:

​The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition features a 6.8-inch 144Hz OLED display with 6,500 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 4608Hz High-Frequency PWM dimming. The phone is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also comes with an IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning the phone should theoretically be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

​The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with Adreno 722 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

​On the optics front, the Game of Thrones edition device features a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary shooter with OIS and a 50MP Samsung OV50D ultra-wide angle lens. The phone also features a 50MP Samsung OV50D sensor on the front.

​It runs on Android 15 based on realme UI 6.0 with support for 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging.

 
 
