Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Realme has launched its mid-range Realme 15 Pro smartphone with a new Game of Thrones edition. While the phone features the same specifications as the normal variant, it comes with a new design on the back, a couple of filters in the camera app, and a much higher price tag.
The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition is priced at ₹44,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. The company is also offering a ₹3,000 instant bank discount, taking the effective price of the device to ₹41,999.
In contrast, the same variant of the Realme 15 Pro (normal edition) was launched at ₹38,999 in July.
Prospective buyers can get their hands on the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition by heading over to Flipkart, Realme's own website, and retail outlets.
The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition features a 6.8-inch 144Hz OLED display with 6,500 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 4608Hz High-Frequency PWM dimming. The phone is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It also comes with an IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning the phone should theoretically be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with Adreno 722 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
On the optics front, the Game of Thrones edition device features a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary shooter with OIS and a 50MP Samsung OV50D ultra-wide angle lens. The phone also features a 50MP Samsung OV50D sensor on the front.
It runs on Android 15 based on realme UI 6.0 with support for 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging.