Realme 15T 5G with 6.57-inch AMOLED display, 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Realme has launched the Realme 15T in India, featuring a Dimensity 6400 processor, 7,000mAh battery, and AMOLED display at a starting price of 20,999

Aman Gupta
Published2 Sep 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Realme 15T is powered by Dimensity 6400 processor
Realme has launched a new mid-range phone in India, the Realme 15T with the Dimensity 6400 processor, 7,000mAh battery, AMOLED display, and Android 15 on board. The new phone will compete in the sub- 25,000 price bracket against the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 5, iQOO Neo 10R, and Infinix GT 30 Pro.

Realme 15T price in India:

Realme 15T 5G is priced at 20,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and 24,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The phone is set to be available for pre-booking from today and will be available to buy on Realme's own website, Flipkart, and offline outlets from September 6 onwards.

As part of the launch offers on Flipkart, Realme is offering a 2,000 bank discount or 4,000 exchange offer ( 5,000 exchange offer on the 12GB variant), which takes the effective price of the three models to 18,999, 20,999, and 22,999 respectively.

Realme 15T 5G specifications:

Realme 15T features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display with 4,000 nits of peak brightness and 2160Hz of PWM dimming. The phone comes with an IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it can potentially handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, as well as cold/hot water jets from any direction.

The new Realme device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor based on a 6nm process and paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Realme 15T comes with support for 8/12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of storage. There is also support for up to 2TB of additional storage via the microSD card slot.

The phone comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W of wired fast charging. It runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 with a promise of three years of additional Android updates and four years of security patches.

As for optics, the phone offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with a 50MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

 
 
