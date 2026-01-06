Realme 16 Pro, 16 Pro+ launch in India today: When, where and how to watch the livestream

Realme is gearing up to introduce its latest premium smartphones in India with the launch of the Realme 16 Pro series today. The lineup will consist of two models, the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has already confirmed several specifications, while leaks have shed light on pricing and variants.

When, where and how to watch the livestream Viewers can watch the launch event live on Realme India’s official YouTube channel. The livestream is scheduled to begin at 12 noon today, with the link available on the company’s platforms.

Launch date, colours and availability Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro series will be launched in India on January 6. After the announcement, the smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme India online store.

The series will be offered in Master Gold and Master Grey, along with two India-exclusive colours, Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple. The devices follow Realme’s new Urban Wild design language, created in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

Expected price in India As per recent leaks, the Realme 16 Pro 5G could start at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB plus 256GB model is expected to cost Rs. 33,999, while the 12GB plus 256GB option may be priced at Rs. 36,999.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is tipped to begin at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB and 128GB variant. The 8GB and 256GB model could be priced at Rs. 41,999, while the top-end 12GB and 256GB version may cost Rs. 44,999. Realme is expected to confirm official pricing during the launch event.

Also Read | Realme 16 Pro series launching in India tomorrow: What to expect

Design Both smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup placed inside a square-shaped camera module, along with an LED flash. Realme has confirmed the use of an aerospace-grade frame, with the devices carrying IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The power and volume buttons are positioned on the right side.

Display features The Realme 16 Pro series comes with AMOLED displays offering full HD+ resolution. The Realme 16 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, support for 1.07 billion colours, and a peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will offer slimmer bezels measuring 1.48mm and a screen-to-body ratio of 94%. Additional features include a touch sampling rate of up to 2,500Hz, 4,608Hz PWM dimming and support for Netflix HDR playback.

Performance and software The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which Realme claims can deliver an AnTuTu score of around 1.44 million. The Realme 16 Pro 5G will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max processor and feature an AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system.

Both devices will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and LPDDR5x RAM. Realme has confirmed three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates for the series.

Also Read | Upcoming smartphone launches expected in January 2026

Camera capabilities The Realme 16 Pro lineup will feature a LumaColor Image-tuned triple rear camera system led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The Pro+ model will also include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 10x zoom.

Both smartphones will support 4K video recording. The Pro+ variant will additionally offer 4K HDR video across multiple zoom levels and dual-focal 4K recording at 60fps.

View full Image Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor

Battery and charging Both the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be backed by a large 7,000mAh Titan battery, positioning them among the biggest battery smartphones in their segment.