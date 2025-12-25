Realme 16 Pro+ 5G price in India leaked, 200MP camera and Snapdragon chip tipped

Realme’s upcoming premium mid-range smartphone, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, has surfaced online ahead of its official India debut, suggesting key details including its expected price, dimensions and display size. The handset is scheduled to launch in the country on 6 January 2026 alongside the Realme 16 Pro.

Leaked retail price According to images of the retail box shared by tech tipster Paras Guglani, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is expected to carry an MRP of Rs. 43,999 in India. As is usually the case, the final selling price could be lower once launch offers and bank discounts are applied.

Advertisement

The smartphone will be sold through Realme’s official website as well as Flipkart, with sales beginning shortly after its official unveiling.

Design, size and display details The leaked packaging also sheds light on the phone’s physical design. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is said to measure 162.5 x 76.3 x 8.5mm and weigh around 203 grams. It is expected to feature a large 17.27cm (approximately 6.8-inch) display, positioning it among the bigger premium smartphones in its segment.

Camera and performance expectations Realme has already confirmed that the device will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera powered by its LumaColor Image technology, aimed at delivering enhanced portrait photography. The smartphone is also expected to run on a Snapdragon chipset that is claimed to outperform Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, although the exact processor model is yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Design collaboration and colour options The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is part of the brand’s new ‘Urban Wild’ design language, created in collaboration with renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. In India, the phone will be available in Master Gold and Master Grey, along with two India-exclusive shades, Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple.

Also Read | Best 5G mobiles under ₹30,000 to buy in December 2025