Realme 16 Pro 5G, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G with 200MP camera, 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, features and more

Realme has expanded its premium smartphone portfolio in India on Tuesday with the official launch of the Realme 16 Pro series. The new lineup comprises two models, the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the more advanced Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, both positioned to compete in the upper mid-range segment.

Realme 16 Pro series: Design and colour options The Realme 16 Pro series adopts the company’s Urban Wild design language, created in collaboration with acclaimed Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Both devices are offered in Master Gold and Master Grey finishes, alongside India-exclusive colour options. The Realme 16 Pro 5G comes in Orchid Purple, while the Pro+ variant is available in Camellia Pink.

Realme 16 Pro series: Pricing in India The Realme 16 Pro 5G is priced at ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model costs ₹33,999, while the top 12GB + 256GB option is priced at ₹36,999.

Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹41,999, and the highest-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs ₹44,999.

Both smartphones will go on sale in India from January 9 via Flipkart and the official Realme online store.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G specifications The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of photography, the handset sports a 200MP primary rear camera, a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 50MP selfie camera.

The device packs a large 7,000mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, with the charger included in the box.

Realme 16 Pro 5G specifications The standard Realme 16 Pro 5G comes with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch AMOLED display, offering the same 6,500 nits peak brightness but a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset and supports up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For optics, the phone features a 200MP main rear camera paired with an 8MP secondary sensor, along with a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.