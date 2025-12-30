Realme 16 Pro+ 5G set to launch in India on 6 January: top 5 things we already know

Realme has confirmed that its upcoming mid-range lineup, the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+, will be launching in India on 6 January. Ahead of the launch, Realme has already confirmed a number of key details about the new devices, including design, processor, camera, and other specifications.

Realme 16 Pro+: Top things we know so far 1) Processor: Realme 16 Pro+ has been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Notably, this is the same SoC that we have earlier seen on the likes of the Motorola Edge 70 and Vivo T4 Pro.

2) Battery and charging: The Realme 16 Pro+ will come with support for a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging. There is no mention of wireless charging support and, given Realme's history with this series, it is unlikely to be a possibility.

3) Software support: Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro+ will run on the company’s latest Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The company has also revealed the promised update policy for the device, which includes three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

4) Camera: Realme 16 Pro+ is confirmed to come with a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary shooter along with a Samsung S5KJN5 sensor for the 3.5x telephoto lens. The company is yet to reveal the resolution of the telephoto lens and the tertiary lens.

The company says it is using the Luma colour algorithm for the cameras, which it claims leads to richer texture and more vivid lighting in images clicked by the Realme 16 Pro+.

Realme has already confirmed the colour options for the new phone, showing off the device in Camellia Pink, Master Grey, and Master Gold variants. The phone will come with a squarish camera module, a design language that we have also seen on recently launched OnePlus and Oppo devices.

5) Display and durability: Realme 16 Pro+ has been confirmed to come with a curved display offering up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness and 2,500Hz instant touch response. The display is also said to support Netflix HDR while packing 1.48mm thin bezels on all sides.

