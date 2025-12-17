Realme 16 Pro+ full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to know

Realme's 16 Pro+ is arriving in India. It could come with a 6.8-inch OLED screen, powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, and impressive 50MP camera setup. Anticipated to be priced over 30,000, the device will be available on Flipkart and Realme's website.

Aman Gupta
Published17 Dec 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Realme 16 Pro series is launching in India soon
Realme 16 Pro series is launching in India soon

Realme has confirmed that its latest mid-range device, the Realme 16 Pro+, will be making its debut in India soon. Ahead of the launch, specifications of the phone have leaked online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming device.

You may be interested in

Realme 16 Pro

Realme 16 Pro

  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.78 inch Display Size

₹30990

Check Details

Discount

14% OFF

Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.77-inch Display Size
mazon

₹29999

₹34999

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

OPPO F31

OPPO F31

  • CheckMidnight Blue
  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
mazon

₹24999

₹27999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro

Oppo F31 Pro

  • CheckGemstone Blue
  • Check8GB or 12GB RAM
  • Check128GB or 256GB Storage
mazon

₹27999

₹31999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
mazon

₹31999

₹34999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
mazon

₹32999

₹37999

Get This

Discount

15% OFF

 Vivo T4 Pro

Vivo T4 Pro

  • CheckNitro Blue
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
mazon

₹27989

₹32999

Get This

Oppo Reno 15 5G

Oppo Reno 15 5G

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.32-inch Display Size

₹39990

Check Details

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
  • Check6.78-inch Display Size

₹49990

Check Details

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • CheckMint Breeze
  • CheckUpto 16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹49999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
Also Read | OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launch LIVE: New OnePlus devices launcing soon

Realme 16 Pro+ leaked specifications:

Realme 16 Pro+ specifications have been revealed via the TENAA certification, as per tipster Abhishek Yadav. The phone is said to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could have a thickness of 8.49mm and weigh 203 grams.

It could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster for controlling smart devices. Images of the phone shared as part of the certification show that it will come with a squircle camera module, similar to those seen on the Oppo X9 series and the OnePlus 15 lineup.

The Realme 16 Pro+ is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It could run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, with a promise of three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

On the optics front, the 16 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone could also feature a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Also Read | OnePlus 15R India launch today: Expected price, specs, live-stream details, more

The Realme 16 Pro+ could pack a massive 7,000mAh battery. However, details about charging support have not surfaced yet. Ahead of the launch, Realme has also confirmed a partnership with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. The company has also confirmed the Master Gold and Master Grey colour options, along with India-exclusive Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple variants.

Realme 16 Pro expected price:

The Realme 15 Pro launched in India at a starting price of 28,999. However, given the recent increase in memory chip prices, the Realme 16 Pro lineup is expected to see a price hike, potentially placing it slightly above the 30,000 mark.

Meanwhile, Realme had skipped the Realme 15 Pro+ last year to streamline its lineup so its hard to put an exact price range to the device.

The Realme 16 Pro series has been confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus 15R in India, which could take on the Realme 16 Pro lineup. Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch the Redmi 15 series, with the first model expected to debut on January 6.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRealme 16 Pro+ full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to know
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.