Realme 16 Pro+ full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to know

Realme has confirmed that its latest mid-range device, the Realme 16 Pro+, will be making its debut in India soon. Ahead of the launch, specifications of the phone have leaked online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming device.

Realme 16 Pro+ leaked specifications: Realme 16 Pro+ specifications have been revealed via the TENAA certification, as per tipster Abhishek Yadav. The phone is said to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could have a thickness of 8.49mm and weigh 203 grams.

It could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster for controlling smart devices. Images of the phone shared as part of the certification show that it will come with a squircle camera module, similar to those seen on the Oppo X9 series and the OnePlus 15 lineup.

The Realme 16 Pro+ is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It could run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, with a promise of three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

On the optics front, the 16 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone could also feature a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 16 Pro+ could pack a massive 7,000mAh battery. However, details about charging support have not surfaced yet. Ahead of the launch, Realme has also confirmed a partnership with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. The company has also confirmed the Master Gold and Master Grey colour options, along with India-exclusive Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple variants.

Realme 16 Pro expected price: The Realme 15 Pro launched in India at a starting price of ₹28,999. However, given the recent increase in memory chip prices, the Realme 16 Pro lineup is expected to see a price hike, potentially placing it slightly above the ₹30,000 mark.

Meanwhile, Realme had skipped the Realme 15 Pro+ last year to streamline its lineup so its hard to put an exact price range to the device.

The Realme 16 Pro series has been confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store.