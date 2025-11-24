Realme 16 Pro leak hints at major upgrades: A 200MP camera, 7000mAh battery and 1.5K OLED display tipped

Realme’s next mid-range contender appears to be taking shape, with a fresh leak offering an early look at what the Realme 16 Pro may bring over its predecessor. The handset, expected to follow the Realme 15 Pro launched earlier this year, could arrive with notable upgrades in display, camera hardware and storage capacity.

Multiple variants and new colours According to details shared by a tipster, Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) on X, the Realme 16 Pro is likely to debut in four RAM and storage combinations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. The phone is tipped to ship in grey, gold and purple finishes, a shift from the Realme 15 Pro, which arrived in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green.

Bigger display and faster refresh rate The upcoming model is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. This would align closely with the Realme 15 Pro’s panel specifications while maintaining the high-refresh performance that has become a selling point for the series.

Camera leaks Realme appears ready to push its camera capabilities further. The Realme 16 Pro is said to include a dual rear module headlined by a 200MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary camera. This would represent a sharp jump from the previous generation’s 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor and 50MP ultrawide lens. A 50MP front camera is also expected, aimed at delivering sharper selfies and improved video calling.

Large battery and Android 16 coming? Powering the device could be a sizeable 7,000mAh battery, retaining the capacity of the Realme 15 Pro, alongside support for 80W fast charging. The phone is rumoured to ship with Android 16 running Realme UI 7.

Although the chipset remains unconfirmed, early leaks suggest the processor may offer clock speeds up to 2.5GHz. Additional features might include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

