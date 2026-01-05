Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ India launch tomorrow: 200MP camera, AMOLED display and what to expect

Realme is preparing to launch its next premium smartphone lineup in India with the debut of the Realme 16 Pro series tomorrow (Tuesday). The series will include two models, the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G.

Ahead of the official launch, Realme has already confirmed several specifications, while recent leaks have hinted at expected pricing, storage variants, and availability details.

Launch Date, Colours and Availability Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro series will be launched in India on January 6. Following the announcement, the phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme India online store.

The lineup will be offered in Master Gold and Master Grey colour options, along with two India-exclusive finishes called Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple. The smartphones feature Realme’s new Urban Wild design language, developed in collaboration with renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

View full Image Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor

Expected Price in India According to recent leaks, the Realme 16 Pro 5G could be priced starting at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is tipped to cost Rs. 33,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model may be priced at Rs. 36,999.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is expected to start at Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant could be priced at Rs. 41,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is tipped to cost Rs. 44,999. Earlier reports had suggested a box price of Rs. 43,999 for the Pro+ model, which broadly aligns with the latest leak.

Realme is expected to officially confirm pricing on the launch day.

Also Read | Realme 16 Pro to launch in India on Jan 6 with 200MP camera: All we know so far

Both smartphones in the Realme 16 Pro series will feature a triple rear camera setup housed within a square-shaped module, accompanied by an LED flash. The devices will use an aerospace-grade frame and are confirmed to carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

The power button and volume keys are positioned on the right edge of the frame.

Display Features The Realme 16 Pro series will be equipped with AMOLED displays offering full-HD+ resolution. The Realme 16 Pro 5G will feature a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, support for 1.07 billion colours, and a peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits.

Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will offer slimmer 1.48mm bezels and a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will also support a touch sampling rate of up to 2,500Hz, 4,608Hz PWM dimming, and Netflix HDR playback.

Performance and Software Under the hood, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with the company claiming an AnTuTu score of around 1.44 million points. The Realme 16 Pro 5G will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G processor and will include an AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system.

Both smartphones will run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and support LPDDR5x RAM. Realme has confirmed that the devices will receive three years of major Android updates and four years of security patches.

Also Read | Upcoming smartphone launches expected in January 2026

Camera Capabilities The Realme 16 Pro series will sport a LumaColor Image-tuned triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will additionally feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering up to 10x zoom.

Both models will support 4K video recording, while the Pro+ variant will offer 4K HDR video across multiple zoom levels and dual-focal 4K video recording at 60fps.

Battery and Charging Both the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be equipped with a large 7,000mAh Titan battery.