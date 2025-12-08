Realme 16 Pro series launch date leaks: 200MP camera, 144Hz display and more tipped

Realme appears to be gearing up for its first major smartphone announcement of 2025, with the upcoming Realme 16 Pro series now at the centre of several online leaks. The company has yet to formally reveal the devices, but tipsters have already begun outlining what to expect from the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+.

India launch expected on 6 January According to tipster Sanju Choudhary, the Realme 16 Pro series is scheduled to make its India debut on 6 January. If accurate, this would place the launch just ahead of the brand’s typical first-quarter refresh cycle. Choudhary also suggests that the standard Realme 16 Pro will likely begin with an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, positioning it as an accessible entry point for the line-up.

Realme has not yet confirmed any of these details, so the leaked information should be treated cautiously for now.

Multiple storage options and new colours A separate leak from X user Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) claims the Realme 16 Pro will arrive in four RAM and storage configurations:

8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

The handset is also rumoured to come in grey, gold and purple finishes, marking a shift from the Realme 15 Pro’s more understated Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green options.

Meanwhile, the Pro+ model is said to feature a telephoto camera, although details around this remain unverified.

Display and performance expectations The Realme 16 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. If accurate, the panel would mirror the high-refresh performance seen on last year’s 15 Pro while maintaining Realme’s focus on fast, fluid visuals.

Major camera upgrade on the cards? Realme appears set to push camera hardware significantly with this generation. Leaks indicate a dual rear camera system led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary lens. This could mark a substantial leap from the 15 Pro’s dual-50-megapixel arrangement.

On the front, a 50-megapixel selfie camera is expected, hinting at sharper portrait shots and improved clarity for video calls.