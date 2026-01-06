Realme 16 Pro Series Launch Live: Expected price, colours, features and what we know so far

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: Realme is set to launch its premium 16 Pro series in India today, featuring the Realme 16 Pro 5G and 16 Pro+ 5G. The lineup will showcase the Urban Wild design, triple rear cameras with a 200MP primary sensor, AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, and large 7,000mAh batteries. Stay tuned for all the live updates on pricing and more.