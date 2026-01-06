Realme 16 Pro Series Launch Live: Expected price, colours, features and what we know so far

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: Realme is set to launch its premium 16 Pro series in India today, featuring the Realme 16 Pro 5G and 16 Pro+ 5G. The lineup will showcase the Urban Wild design, triple rear cameras with a 200MP primary sensor, AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, and large 7,000mAh batteries. Stay tuned for all the live updates on pricing and more.
Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: The Realme 16 Pro series launches in India today! Fans can catch the livestream on the Realme India YouTube channel starting at 12:00 PM IST. Two models are expected: 16 Pro 5G and 16 Pro+ 5G, in four colours including Master Gold and Camellia Pink.