Subscribe

Realme 16 Pro Series Launch Live: Expected price, colours, features and what we know so far

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: Realme is set to launch the Realme16 Pro series in India today, with 200MP triple cameras, 7,000mAh batteries, and high-refresh AMOLED displays. These devices will be available for sale via Flipkart and the Realme India store.

Govind Choudhary
Updated6 Jan 2026, 09:08:59 AM IST
Advertisement
Realme 16 Pro+ colour variants
Realme 16 Pro+ colour variants

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: Realme is set to launch its premium 16 Pro series in India today, featuring the Realme 16 Pro 5G and 16 Pro+ 5G. The lineup will showcase the Urban Wild design, triple rear cameras with a 200MP primary sensor, AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, and large 7,000mAh batteries. Stay tuned for all the live updates on pricing and more.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
6 Jan 2026, 09:08:59 AM IST

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: Early specs confirmation

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: Realme confirms both 16 Pro models feature.

  • Triple rear cameras with 200MP primary sensor
  • Urban Wild design by Naoto Fukasawa
  • Aerospace-grade frame with IP66–IP69K dust/water resistance
  • Large 7,000mAh Titan batteries

6 Jan 2026, 08:45:09 AM IST

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: What we know so far

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: Realme will officially unveil the 16 Pro series. It is series will feature the AMOLED displays, triple rear cameras with a 200MP primary sensor, and massive 7,000mAh batteries.

6 Jan 2026, 08:21:34 AM IST

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: How to watch the livestream

Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Live: The Realme 16 Pro series launches in India today! Fans can catch the livestream on the Realme India YouTube channel starting at 12:00 PM IST. Two models are expected: 16 Pro 5G and 16 Pro+ 5G, in four colours including Master Gold and Camellia Pink.

Advertisement
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRealme 16 Pro Series Launch Live: Expected price, colours, features and what we know so far
Read Next Story