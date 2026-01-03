Realme 16 Pro to launch in India on Jan 6 with 200MP camera and Dimensity 7300-Max chip: Everything we know so far

Realme is all geared up to launch the Realme 16 Pro in India on January 6, 2026. The upcoming smartphone will sit just below the Pro+ variant and is positioned to bring several flagship-level features to a lower price segment. The company has confirmed that the device will share the same camera system as the higher-end model, alongside upgrades in battery capacity, display and performance.

200MP camera introduced to the Pro lineup The Realme 16 Pro will feature a 200MP LumaColor camera system, marking its debut in this segment. The setup is based on Samsung’s HP5 sensor and includes Super OIS and full-pixel auto zoom. According to the company, the camera supports 1x, 2x and 4x lossless zoom levels and is certified by TÜV Rheinland for colour accuracy.

The phone also uses a HyperRAW processing algorithm that is designed to improve dynamic range, particularly in group photos and low-light environments. Realme says the system aims to balance subject detail and background lighting more effectively.

Portrait tools and AI photography features The device inherits a five focal length portrait system from the Pro+ model, offering 1x, 1.5x, 2x, 3.5x and 4x options. This range is intended to support full-body, half-body and close-up portrait photography with depth effects and background separation.

A new Vibe Master Mode is being introduced with 21 preset portrait tones, designed for different lighting conditions and scenarios. The Realme 16 Pro also includes AI Edit Genie, which allows users to modify elements such as backgrounds and hairstyles while maintaining facial consistency.

Video recording and content creation tools For video, the Realme 16 Pro supports 4K HDR recording at both 1x and 2x zoom. The device includes subject tracking powered by the MainTrack algorithm. Another feature, AI Instant Clip, offers automated video templates for activities such as travel, parties and events.

Also Read | Upcoming smartphone launches expected in January 2026

Battery, display and performance highlights The smartphone is equipped with a 7000mAh Titan Battery, which Realme claims is designed for extended daily usage. Charging-related features include Super Power Saving Mode and bypass charging to manage heat during intensive tasks. An AI-based battery management chip is also included to help maintain long-term battery health.

On the front, the Realme 16 Pro features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6500 nits.

Dimensity chipset and realme UI 7.0 The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G processor. realme claims an AnTuTu score of over 970,000. To manage heat, the phone includes an AirFlow VC cooling system.

Software-wise, the Realme 16 Pro runs on Realme UI 7.0. The interface is built around the Flux Engine. The update also introduces the NEXT AI suite, including features such as AI Framing Master, AI Recording and integration with Google Gemini.

Design collaboration and durability features The Realme 16 Pro continues the brand’s collaboration with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. The handset will be available in three colour options: Master Gold, Pebble Grey and Orchid Purple. It also features a skin-friendly textured finish and carries an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Launch timeline The Realme 16 Pro will be officially launched on January 6, 2026. Pricing, full specifications and availability details are expected to be announced at the launch event.