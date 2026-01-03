Subscribe

Realme 16 Pro to launch in India on Jan 6 with 200MP camera and Dimensity 7300-Max chip: Everything we know so far

Realme is set to launch the Realme 16 Pro in India on January 6, 2026. The smartphone features a 200MP LumaColor camera, a 7000mAh battery, 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300-Max chipset and Realme UI 7.0. Here's all we know so far.

Govind Choudhary
Published3 Jan 2026, 07:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Realme is all geared up to launch the Realme 16 Pro in India on January 6, 2026.
Realme is all geared up to launch the Realme 16 Pro in India on January 6, 2026.
AI Quick Read

Realme is all geared up to launch the Realme 16 Pro in India on January 6, 2026. The upcoming smartphone will sit just below the Pro+ variant and is positioned to bring several flagship-level features to a lower price segment. The company has confirmed that the device will share the same camera system as the higher-end model, alongside upgrades in battery capacity, display and performance.

200MP camera introduced to the Pro lineup

The Realme 16 Pro will feature a 200MP LumaColor camera system, marking its debut in this segment. The setup is based on Samsung’s HP5 sensor and includes Super OIS and full-pixel auto zoom. According to the company, the camera supports 1x, 2x and 4x lossless zoom levels and is certified by TÜV Rheinland for colour accuracy.

Advertisement

The phone also uses a HyperRAW processing algorithm that is designed to improve dynamic range, particularly in group photos and low-light environments. Realme says the system aims to balance subject detail and background lighting more effectively.

Portrait tools and AI photography features

The device inherits a five focal length portrait system from the Pro+ model, offering 1x, 1.5x, 2x, 3.5x and 4x options. This range is intended to support full-body, half-body and close-up portrait photography with depth effects and background separation.

A new Vibe Master Mode is being introduced with 21 preset portrait tones, designed for different lighting conditions and scenarios. The Realme 16 Pro also includes AI Edit Genie, which allows users to modify elements such as backgrounds and hairstyles while maintaining facial consistency.

Advertisement

Video recording and content creation tools

For video, the Realme 16 Pro supports 4K HDR recording at both 1x and 2x zoom. The device includes subject tracking powered by the MainTrack algorithm. Another feature, AI Instant Clip, offers automated video templates for activities such as travel, parties and events.

Also Read | Upcoming smartphone launches expected in January 2026

Battery, display and performance highlights

The smartphone is equipped with a 7000mAh Titan Battery, which Realme claims is designed for extended daily usage. Charging-related features include Super Power Saving Mode and bypass charging to manage heat during intensive tasks. An AI-based battery management chip is also included to help maintain long-term battery health.

On the front, the Realme 16 Pro features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 6500 nits.

Advertisement

Dimensity chipset and realme UI 7.0

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G processor. realme claims an AnTuTu score of over 970,000. To manage heat, the phone includes an AirFlow VC cooling system.

Software-wise, the Realme 16 Pro runs on Realme UI 7.0. The interface is built around the Flux Engine. The update also introduces the NEXT AI suite, including features such as AI Framing Master, AI Recording and integration with Google Gemini.

Design collaboration and durability features

The Realme 16 Pro continues the brand’s collaboration with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. The handset will be available in three colour options: Master Gold, Pebble Grey and Orchid Purple. It also features a skin-friendly textured finish and carries an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Advertisement
Also Read | Realme 16 Pro+ 5G price leaks before India launch, here’s what to expect

Launch timeline

The Realme 16 Pro will be officially launched on January 6, 2026. Pricing, full specifications and availability details are expected to be announced at the launch event.

Key Takeaways
  • The Realme 16 Pro introduces a powerful 200MP camera with advanced features like Super OIS and lossless zoom.
  • A massive 7000mAh battery ensures prolonged usage, complemented by intelligent charging features.
  • The device offers a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and is powered by the Dimensity 7300-Max processor for top-tier performance.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRealme 16 Pro to launch in India on Jan 6 with 200MP camera and Dimensity 7300-Max chip: Everything we know so far
Read Next Story