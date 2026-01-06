Realme 16 Pro+ vs OnePlus 15R: Which phone is a better choice under ₹50,000? Price, specs and more compared

Realme 16 Pro+ has debuted in India at a starting price of ₹39,999 and will take on the OnePlus 15R, which also recently made its debut. Here's how the two phones compare in terms of display, battery, processor, price and more.

Realme 16 Pro+ vs OnePlus 15R:

Display:

Realme 16 Pro+ features a 6.8 inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500nits of peak brightness (1800 nits HBM). The panel comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

OnePlus 15R comes with a 6.83 inch 1.5K AMOLED display but with a higher 165Hz refresh rate. The panel also features 1,800nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM) and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection like the Realme 16 Pro+.

Processor:

OnePlus 15R takes a big leap in the performance department with its much more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro+ runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipsset with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera:

Realme 16 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary shooter, 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it packs a 50MP front facing shooter.

OnePlus 15R on the other hand, comes with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary shooter, the same sensor on the OnePlus 15 as well, but lacks out on a telephoto lens while also featuring an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. It packs a 32MP selfie shooter with autofocus support.

Battery and durability:

OnePlus 15R features a bigger 7,400mAh battery, compared to the 7,000mAh battery on the Realme 16 Pro+. However, both phones support the same 80W of wired fast charging and no support for wireless charging.

Another similarity is that both of the devices come with IP66,IP68,IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance rating, which is the highest standard that a device can currently have.

Price and verdict:

OnePlus 15R starts at a price of ₹47,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model while the Realme 16 Pro+ is priced at ₹44,999 for the same variant.

