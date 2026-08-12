Realme 16x 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz display: Check price, specifications

Realme has launched its latest mid-range device in India, the Realme 16x 5G. The new device comes with a 144Hz LCD display, 45W fast charging, and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor.

Realme 16x 5G specifications: The Realme 16x 5G sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of High Brightness Mode. The Realme 16x 5G comes with MIL-STD 810H durability certification and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Advertisement

Under the hood, the Realme 16x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor built on a 6nm process. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage of the phone can also be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 with a promise of five years of smooth performance. The new Realme smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 6.5W of reverse wired charging.

For optics, the Realme 16x 5G features a single 50-megapixel rear shooter. On the front, it houses an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Both the front and rear shooters are limited to recording videos at 1080p at 30 frames per second (FPS).

Advertisement

In terms of connectivity, the phone comes with support for 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port.

The Realme 16x 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio and a bottom-firing speaker with 400% Ultra Volume.

Specifications Realme 16x 5G Display 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD Resolution 1570 × 720 pixels Refresh rate 144Hz Touch sampling rate Up to 180Hz Brightness Up to 1,200 nits HBM Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 6nm GPU Arm Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 2TB Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 Front camera 8MP, f/2.0 Battery 7,000mAh Charging 45W fast charging Reverse charging 6.5W Operating system Android 16 with realme UI 7.0 Fingerprint sensor Side-mounted Durability IP65, MIL-STD 810H Connectivity 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS Dimensions 166.47 × 78.2 × 8.88mm Weight 217g Colours Glory White, Endurance Brown

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in