Realme 17T 5G live images reveal redesigned camera module and slimmer bezels ahead of launch

Realme appears to be preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio with the Realme 17T 5G, which is expected to succeed the Realme 16T 5G in India. The smartphone has yet to be officially unveiled, but leaked live images have given us a first look at its design. According to a report by 91Mobiles, which shared the images in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the handset will feature a redesigned rear camera module and slimmer display bezels.

The Realme 17T 5G is likely to be the budget version in the Realme 17 series, with the specs of Realme 17 Pro and Realme 17 Pro+ expected to be revealed soon. The company has not announced its release date, specs or prices, but the appearance of live images indicates that the new smartphone is being developed.

Realme 17T 5G design revealed: What's changing?

View full Image View full Image The Realme 17T. ( 91Mobiles )

According to the leaked images from 91Mobiles, the Realme 17T 5G has been revealed from both the front and rear. The front also seems to carry over from the previous phone, featuring a punch-hole selfie camera. The bezels appear to be thinner, especially around the bottom edge, which may provide a more immersive viewing experience.

The rear panel features a more noticeable design change. Realme seems to have kept the square shape of the camera module but shuffled its elements. The company has apparently packed the camera sensors and LED flash into two parallel, pill-shaped compartments. The leaked handset is seen in black but may be available in other colours at launch.

Realme 17T 5G specifications: What to expect Realme has yet to announce the specs of the upcoming smartphone. However, the Realme 16T 5G provides some clues to what users might look forward to in the Realme 16T 5G successor.

For comparison, the Realme 16T 5G comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor is used to power it. The phone comes with a 50 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone also gets an 8,000 mAh battery that supports wired 45 W charging. Realme may make some changes to the processor and camera hardware on the next-generation device, but that's still a possibility.

Realme 17T 5G India launch and expected positioning The Realme 17T 5G is likely to be the lowest-budget offering in the company's lineup. This suggests that it could target buyers looking for a more affordable smartphone without flagship-level specifications.