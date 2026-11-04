Realme 17T 5G live images reveal redesigned camera module and slimmer bezels ahead of launch

Realme appears to be preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio with the Realme 17T 5G, which is expected to succeed the Realme 16T 5G in India. The smartphone has yet to be officially unveiled, but leaked live images have given us a first look at its design. According to a report by 91Mobiles, which shared the images in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the handset will feature a redesigned rear camera module and slimmer display bezels.

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The Realme 17T 5G is likely to be the budget version in the Realme 17 series, with the specs of Realme 17 Pro and Realme 17 Pro+ expected to be revealed soon. The company has not announced its release date, specs or prices, but the appearance of live images indicates that the new smartphone is being developed.

Realme 17T 5G design revealed: What's changing?

The Realme 17T.

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According to the leaked images from 91Mobiles, the Realme 17T 5G has been revealed from both the front and rear. The front also seems to carry over from the previous phone, featuring a punch-hole selfie camera. The bezels appear to be thinner, especially around the bottom edge, which may provide a more immersive viewing experience.

The rear panel features a more noticeable design change. Realme seems to have kept the square shape of the camera module but shuffled its elements. The company has apparently packed the camera sensors and LED flash into two parallel, pill-shaped compartments. The leaked handset is seen in black but may be available in other colours at launch.

Realme 17T 5G specifications: What to expect Realme has yet to announce the specs of the upcoming smartphone. However, the Realme 16T 5G provides some clues to what users might look forward to in the Realme 16T 5G successor.

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For comparison, the Realme 16T 5G comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor is used to power it. The phone comes with a 50 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone also gets an 8,000 mAh battery that supports wired 45 W charging. Realme may make some changes to the processor and camera hardware on the next-generation device, but that's still a possibility.

Realme 17T 5G India launch and expected positioning The Realme 17T 5G is likely to be the lowest-budget offering in the company's lineup. This suggests that it could target buyers looking for a more affordable smartphone without flagship-level specifications.

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However, Realme hasn't yet confirmed the device's existence, its launch date in India, or its expected price. For now, until the company officially announces it, the leaked design and expected specifications should be considered as unconfirmed information.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.