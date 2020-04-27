Realme 6 Pro review: A solid alternative to Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

NEW DELHI: The budget segment looks set for another showdown. The main contenders are the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the Realme 6 Pro. The former starts at ₹16,499, while for the latter, prices begin at ₹16,999.

We take a look at the Realme 6 Pro and how it compares with rivals.

DESIGN

Punch-hole front cameras is the new norm in Android smartphones as it looks less obtrusive compared to notches which is still in vogue in Apple iPhones. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a single punch-hole front camera placed at the top centre of the screen. In comparison, the Realme 6 Pro has two punch-hole cameras and they are placed oddly on the top left side of the screen.

Just when we thought the dual tone finish was getting repetitive, the Realme 6 Pro makes them trendy again with the eye catching lightning orange and blue options. Though the rival Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in four colours, it pales in comparison. In terms of from factor, both handsets have almost similar dimensions, but the Realme 6 Pro is much lighter, weighing 195 gram, while the Xiaomi smartphone tips the scales at 209 gram. The more weight can be attributed to the latter's bigger 5,020mAH battery compared with the 4,300mAH battery on the Realme phones. Technically, this means the Xiaomi phone would last longer.

DISPLAY

The Realme 6 Pro has a 6.6-inch 1,080p display with Gorilla glass 5 on top. The display looks sharp and vibrant — colours pop and stand out from each other without the feeling of over-saturation. This makes it ideal for gaming as well as movie playback. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes playing games a lot more fluid compared to the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max which even though has a 6.67-inch screen, the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz.

PERFORMANCE

Driving the Realme 6 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G which has been paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage in the base variant. The Xiaomi smartphone runs on the same processor, which puts the two rivals on a par. As far as gaming, movie playback, and multi-tasking on the Realme 6 Pro is concerned there were no niggles. Anyone with a modest to heavy requirement will be adequately satisfied with it. For buyers who are more into high-end gaming and can splurge more, the Redmi K20 Pro and Realme X50 Pro are more formidable options.

CAMERA

Quad cameras are the new fad. Like Xiaomi smartphone, the Realme 6 Pro also has got four cameras. There is a 64MP camera for high resolution photos, but is not active by default. In landscape shots, different colours stand out and objects in non-focus areas are also clearly visible even if they don’t look very sharp on a large screen. Darker areas look well lit. The AI screen recognition tool auto adjusts camera settings according to the objects and scenario, and feels like a handy tool to have while taking food photos. Indoor shots don’t look very sharp, but colours look realistic. The macro mode can take really closeup photos, but detailing is poor.

The front cameras include a 16MP camera for regular seflies and an additional ultra wide angle camera for group selfies. In well lit-conditions, the selfies look good.

VERDICT

Both Realme and Xiaomi smartphones run Android 10 with their equally impressive-looking custom UIs on top. As we have seen, both have a lot in common but the Realme 6 Pro has a slight upper hand on account of the dual cameras on front, the smaller form-factor, more eye catching colour options and the 90Hz display.

