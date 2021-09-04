Realme has started a stable version roll out of Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme 6 , Realme 6i, and Realme 6X and an open beta version of Realme UI 2.0 for the users of Realme Narzo 20A following the Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) roadmap.

Realme UI 2.0 is based on Android 11. The new update brings customization options. The stable version program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI 2.0 new features based on Android 11.

Realme 6, Realme 6i and Realme 6X are now fetching the September Realme UI 2.0 stable version update, and Realme Narzo 20A is fetching the September realme UI 2.0 open beta update respectively.

The realme UI 2.0 stable version is rolled out and the update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days. The latest Open Beta version will be chosen as the stable version and will be rolled out to all users.

Realme has officially set a date to launch its first tablet ever. The new Realme Pad will be launched on 9 September along with the launch of two of the company's new smartphones, Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i. The company has sent out media invites for the same.

The event will be streamed live on Realme's social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook at 12:30 PM.

The Realme Pad has been part of the rumour mill for some time now. The company first officially acknowledged the existence of the Realme Pad during the launch event of its first laptop, Realme Book.

Realme claims, the Pad is a high-performance device. The company also emphasizes the slim profile of the tablet. The company has confirmed that the tablet will come with a 6.9mm thickness which is even lower than that of the Apple iPad which is 7.5mm thick.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.