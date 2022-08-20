Realme 8 5G, Narzo 30 5G receive Andriod 12 based UI 3.0 update: What's new?

Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand has announced that it is rolling out Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 for the Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme 8 5G. It was announced on August 19, 2022. This official rollout of the stable build for both the smartphones would be carried out in multiple batches. It is believed that the complete rollout would be completed soon if no bugs are found during the process.

