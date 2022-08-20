Realme 8 5G, Narzo 30 5G receive Andriod 12 based UI 3.0 update: What's new?

The new update brings a new design, including Smart Assistant widgets and an all new revamped page layout. Keeping more depth and improved texture in mind, the icons have also been redesigned.
Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand has announced that it is rolling out Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 for the Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme 8 5G. It was announced on August 19, 2022. This official rollout of the stable build for both the smartphones would be carried out in multiple batches. It is believed that the complete rollout would be completed soon if no bugs are found during the process.
Interestingly, the new update brings a new design, including Smart Assistant widgets and an all new revamped page layout. Keeping more depth and improved texture in mind, the icons have also been redesigned. Moreover, the update from Realme in these two smartphones would also reduce the CPU load average and lower the battery usage while gaming.
The Chinese smartphone tweeted this development stating, “An exciting announcement for all #realme8 5G and #realmenarzo30 5G users! The #realmeUI 3.0 based on Android 12 is now rolling out."
According to Realme, users must ensure that their smartphones are updated to RMX3241_11.A.16 and RMX3242_11.A.16 versions before installing the new Realme UI 3.0 update in Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30 5G, respectively.
Additionally, there would be several improvements and alterations in the Realme handsets after the update. The homepage layout of Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30 5G would get revamped and get reduced visual noise to make icons stand out.
The Realme UI 3.0 includes the brand’s Quantum Animation Engine 3.0. This is designed especially to make animations more lifelike and it optimises more than 300 animations to enhance user experience. Further, the FlexDrop multitasking feature has been upgraded and renamed to Flexible Windows.
Interestingly, Realme has added rule-based blocking of spam MMS messages via the latest update. It has also brought a quick launch feature which showcases the most frequently used apps and pre-loads them for quick access. Moreover, it is believed that games are now running more smoothly with a stable frame rate and hence, the average CPU load has been reduced as well to lower the battery consumption.
The Chinese smartphone brand claims that it has tweaked the auto-brightness algorithm to adapt the screen brightness and also provide users the option to select the camera mode that gets displayed on the menu bar.
