Realme 9i 5G confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery: What we know so far

The microsite of Realme has confirmed that the Realme 9i 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery and this smartphone will have 90Hz of refresh rate with 180Hz touch sampling rate.
Realme 9i 5G is all set to le launched on August 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM IST. The microsite for the Chinese smartphone has gone live which reveals some of its specifications. Earlier, the Chinese smartphone giant had already revealed that its upcoming Realme 9i 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.
Now, the microsite has confirmed that the Realme 9i 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery and this smartphone will have 90Hz of refresh rate with 180Hz touch sampling rate.
Realme 9i 5G will be 8.1mm in thickness, as per the microsite. As seen in the images on the microsite, this handset might come with a triple back camera setup and an LED flash. Earlier, the Chinese smartphone giant confirmed that its Realme 9i 5G will be launched on August 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM IST, and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Realme claims that the Realme 9i 5G will sport a “Laser Light Design" and the brand is calling the handset as “The 5G Rockstar".
This Realme smartphone is a 5G variant of the existing Realme 9i which comes at a price of Rs. 13,499 for the base variant. The smartphone brand made this announcement soon after the handset brand told an esteemed publication that it is ramping up efforts to launch affordable 5G handsets.
The 5G variant of Realme 9i is expected to come around a price of Rs. 15,000. Realme said that it plans to launch a phone at around Rs. 10,000 soon. As per the official poster of the smartphone, the upcoming handset would be unibody design. The rear camera panel hovers three camera sensors, and the right edge has a power button which is integrated with a fingerprint scanner lock. According to Realme, this chipset is 20 per cent faster than the Dimensity 700 chipset, powering a host of affordable 5G phones launched last year.
To recall, Realme's 9i features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display and a Qulacomm Snapdragon 680 processor. This smartphone has a 50 MP triple camera, a 16 MP selfie camera, and a fast charging 5000mAh battery backup. The smartphone comes with Blue and Black colour variants with 4GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.
