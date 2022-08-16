Realme 9i 5G confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery: What we know so far

The 5G variant of Realme 9i is expected to come around a price of Rs. 15,000. Realme said that it plans to launch a phone at around Rs. 10,000 soon. As per the official poster of the smartphone, the upcoming handset would be unibody design. The rear camera panel hovers three camera sensors, and the right edge has a power button which is integrated with a fingerprint scanner lock. According to Realme, this chipset is 20 per cent faster than the Dimensity 700 chipset, powering a host of affordable 5G phones launched last year.