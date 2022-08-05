Realme 9i 5G launch date revealed: What to expect

The Realme 9i 5G is a variant of Realme 9i which was launched in January this year. Meanwhile, the Realme 9i comes with a price of Rs. 13,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. Another variant of the handset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs. 15,999. It is available in Prism Black and Prism Blue colours. The Realme smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and hovers a triple rear camera setup. Running on the Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, the device has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display.