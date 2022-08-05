Realme 9i 5G launch date revealed: What to expect

Realme 9i 5G launch date revealed: What to expect2 min read . 09:58 PM IST
- Realme has teased the launch of the upcoming Realme 9i 5G via Twitter. The upcoming Realme phone will be launched on August 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM.
The Chinese smartphone brand Realme is all set to launch its Realme 9i 5G. The upcoming handset from Realme will be launched on August 18. Realme has recently dropped its teaser on Twitter and called the upcoming handset “The 5G Rockstar".
Realme has teased the launch of the upcoming Realme 9i 5G via Twitter. The upcoming Realme phone will be launched on August 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM. This device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, powered by a massive battery and a triple back camera setup.
The Realme 9i 5G is a variant of Realme 9i which was launched in January this year. Meanwhile, the Realme 9i comes with a price of Rs. 13,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. Another variant of the handset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs. 15,999. It is available in Prism Black and Prism Blue colours. The Realme smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and hovers a triple rear camera setup. Running on the Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, the device has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display.
In terms of connectivity capabilities, Realme 9i supports 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a headphone jack of 3.5mm. The smartphone supports a 33W Dart Charge fast charging.
Meanwhile, Realme C30 went on sale today. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart at 12PM. The handset is an entry-level phone which comes with a starting price of Rs. 6,749. As part of the sale, buyers can purchase Realme C30 at an offer price of Rs. 5,999. Offers include discounts for ICICI Bank customers and up to Rs. 750 off for Airtel customers.
Realme C30 is offered in two RAM models. The base variant packs 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, priced at Rs. 6,749. Another model comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It can be purchased at Rs. 7,549.
Realme C30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with 1600x720 pixel resolution. The phone has a refresh rate of 60Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.70 per cent screen-to-body ratio.