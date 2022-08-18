Realme 9i 5G is set to launch in India today. The smartphone will be unveiled at an online event at 11:30pm today. The handset will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. Realme has confirmed that the upcoming device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will offer a refresh rate of 90Hz.

How to watch livestream

Realme 9i 5G will debut in the country at an online event today. The event will be telecasted live on the company’s YouTube channel. Those interested can watch the event live by clicking on the link below

What to expect

Realme has created a microsite of the upcoming phone. Realme 9i 5G will sport a “Laser Light Design" and the brand is calling the handset as “The 5G Rockstar". As per the microsite, the smartphone will be 8.1mm in thickness and will have a triple back camera setup with an LED flash.

Realme 9i 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Realme claims that the chipset is 20 per cent faster than the Dimensity 700 chipset, powering a host of affordable 5G phones launched last year.

This Realme smartphone is a 5G variant of the existing Realme 9i that comes with a starting price of ₹13,499. Realme 9i comes equipped with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display and is powered by a Qulacomm Snapdragon 680 processor. This smartphone features a 50 MP triple camera paired with a 16 MP selfie camera at the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone comes in Blue and Black colour variants.

While the exact price of the upcoming Realme phone will be revealed at today’s event. It is speculated that the Realme 9i may be priced around ₹15,000.