Realme 9i 5G launch in India today: How to watch the event live1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 09:17 AM IST
- Realme has previously confirmed that Realme 9i 5G will house a 5,000mAh battery and will offer a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Listen to this article
Realme 9i 5G is set to launch in India today. The smartphone will be unveiled at an online event at 11:30pm today. The handset will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. Realme has confirmed that the upcoming device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will offer a refresh rate of 90Hz.